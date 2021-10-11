SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stride worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.