SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $149,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 995,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 484,693 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $6,412,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $9,713,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

