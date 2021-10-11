SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

