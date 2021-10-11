SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 625.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $56.09 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

