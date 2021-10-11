Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.58 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Shadows has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $349,231.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00205129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00095647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

