Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,429 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

EQR stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

