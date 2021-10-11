Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.35 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $910.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

