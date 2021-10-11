Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 311 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 69.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 1,041.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SEA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,940 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 68.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,929 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $323.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

