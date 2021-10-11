Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $107.75 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

