Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $93.85 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

