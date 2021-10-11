Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 23,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,666 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

