Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 37,210 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.47. 45,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

