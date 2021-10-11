Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 397,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000.

DGRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 15,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

