Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

ABBV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.90. 141,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,462. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

