Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,985 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.80. 161,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

