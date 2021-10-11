Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,008 shares.The stock last traded at $21.08 and had previously closed at $20.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $630.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

