Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

