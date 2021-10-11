Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $133,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 106.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $48.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

