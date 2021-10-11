Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,548. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

