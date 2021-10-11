Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

