Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.