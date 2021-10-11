Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $182,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

