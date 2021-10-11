SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $164.56. 88,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

