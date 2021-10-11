SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,159,183 shares.The stock last traded at $73.06 and had previously closed at $72.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

