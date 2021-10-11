SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4,217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $42.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.