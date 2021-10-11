Spores Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $201,316.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $201,316.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spores Network has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

