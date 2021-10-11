Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

