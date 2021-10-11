StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Hits Market Cap of $9.89 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $73,900.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00199360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

StakeCubeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,475,410 coins and its circulating supply is 8,602,604 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

