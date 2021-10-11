Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

