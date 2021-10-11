State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 700 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of -1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,615. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

