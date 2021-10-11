State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

