State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.15 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

