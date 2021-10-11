State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.94 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

