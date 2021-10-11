State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 425 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

JLL stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

