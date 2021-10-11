Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

