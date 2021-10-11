STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of STERIS worth $362,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STERIS by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STERIS by 260.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $219.49 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

