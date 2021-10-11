STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.91. 44,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

