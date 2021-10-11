Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $23.02. 5,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STVN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.