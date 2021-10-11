Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $107,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 213,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

