Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 222.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,001 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $87,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $74,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $289.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

