Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $785.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.