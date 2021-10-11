Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $138,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

