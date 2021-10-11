Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post sales of $367.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.40 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Stride posted sales of $370.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after buying an additional 181,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $48,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

