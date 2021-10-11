Strike (STRK) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Strike has a market cap of $169.71 million and $9.97 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.78 or 0.00098934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00060838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00123775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,337.87 or 0.99909361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.06 or 0.06145789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.