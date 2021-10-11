StrongHands One Day Volume Reaches $1,648.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 115.4% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $600,583.12 and approximately $1,648.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,774,454,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,361,259,755 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

