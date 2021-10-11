Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

