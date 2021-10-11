Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at C$68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$68.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.