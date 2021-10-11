SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,521.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SuRo Capital will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 72.00%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

