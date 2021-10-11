Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 124.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $191.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.