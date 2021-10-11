Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 124.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $191.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97.
