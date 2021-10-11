Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.60 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $858.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

